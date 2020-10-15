BJP slams govt. over control measures

The Opposition BJP on Wednesday accused the Delhi government of not having taken any concrete steps to curb pollution in the Capital.
Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta alleged many activities were being carried out by the Delhi government, which caused pollution but the Delhi government did not pay any attention to them and was busy issuing challans only to those organisations that did not come under its jurisdiction.
Smog towers
“Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should answer what steps he has taken to control pollution in the last one year. Why did the smog towers not come up in the last one year despite being reprimanded by the Supreme Court?” Mr. Gupta said.
The Kejriwal government, he alleged, is used to misleading the people of Delhi “with tempting promises” but is “yet to learn to work on the ground in the interests of the people”.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath