BJP slams govt. over control measures

The Opposition BJP on Wednesday accused the Delhi government of not having taken any concrete steps to curb pollution in the Capital.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta alleged many activities were being carried out by the Delhi government, which caused pollution but the Delhi government did not pay any attention to them and was busy issuing challans only to those organisations that did not come under its jurisdiction.

Smog towers

“Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should answer what steps he has taken to control pollution in the last one year. Why did the smog towers not come up in the last one year despite being reprimanded by the Supreme Court?” Mr. Gupta said.

The Kejriwal government, he alleged, is used to misleading the people of Delhi “with tempting promises” but is “yet to learn to work on the ground in the interests of the people”.