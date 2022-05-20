BJP slams Delhi govt. over its ration delivery scheme

A day after the Delhi High Court struck down the AAP Delhi government’s doorstep ration delivery scheme, the BJP said before pursuing its flagship scheme again, the government should first evolve a process to provide free rations to people without ration cards.

“As many as 60 lakh people in Delhi do not have ration cards. The Delhi government can start a door-to-door ration scheme for these people with its own resources,” Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said.

“These people have been waiting for ration cards for eight years, which the Delhi government could not provide them. Now, give them the ration at least,” the LOP demanded.