BJP slams delay in extension for MCD contractual staff; AAP rebuts

April 02, 2023 01:47 am | Updated 01:47 am IST - New Delhi

The Mayor had on Friday assured contractual workers that their jobs are safe and their services have been extended

The Hindu Bureau

The MCD Civic Centre. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday alleged that the delay in extending services of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) contractual workers could have been avoided if the Aam Aadmi Party had tabled the concerned proposal at the civic body’s recent meeting.

Hitting back, AAP called the claims “false” and said that services of the contractual employees had been extended on Mayor Shelly Oberoi’s directions.

The Mayor’s office had on Friday issued a statement that all contractual workers will continue to have their jobs and their services have been extended. It was in response to the BJP’s claims that Ms. Oberoi had “pressured” MCD officials to terminate the contracts.

At a press conference, Delhi BJP general secretary Harsh Malhotra said nearly 3,000 contracts were at the risk of being affected as their contracts were scheduled to expire on March 31.

“AAP may also be looking to end the services of these employees, so that in the near future it can fill these positions by employing its party workers,” he said.

In its reply, AAP said that the BJP had left it with issues to fix after “completely destroying and hollowing” out the civic body’s functioning.

“We are committed towards running a people-friendly and pro-employee government in the MCD. Rest assured, it will take time to cope up with the BJP’s 15-year-long loot and maladministration, but we will transform the MCD,” AAP’s statement read.

