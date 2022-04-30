BJP slams AAP govt. in Delhi over fuel prices

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called out for not reducing VAT despite PM Modi’s urging

Delhi BJP members in a scuffle with security personnel during their protest over the non-reduction of VAT on diesel, in New Delhi on April 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called out for not reducing VAT despite PM Modi’s urging

The Delhi BJP on Saturday staged a demonstration near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence demanding that the Delhi government reduce Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel prices, especially on diesel.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi government of allowing a “consistent rise” in diesel prices since it came to power in the Capital.

When contacted, the Delhi government did not issue a response to the BJP’s allegations.

“States like U..P, Haryana, Goa and other BJP or NDA ruled states have already reduced VAT on diesel but the Kejriwal government hasn’t,” Mr. Gupta said. “Two days ago when Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged State governments to do the needful in this context. Others agreed but Kejriwal seems least bothered about Delhiites and is only concerned with making money.”

The BJP alleged that the Delhi government has earned ₹300 crore from VAT on diesel over the last eight months. Instead of reducing fuel prices, the party alleged, the Delhi government had chosen to effect a price cut only in alcohol in the city.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri questioned the AAP Delhi government’s priorities. “Even Satyendra Jain, who is Delhi Jal Board chairman, admitted that water being supplied by the Board isn’t worth drinking. Delhi is now the world’s most polluted city,” Mr. Bidhuri alleged.

“In past seven years there have been no new flyovers, schools or colleges or hospitals for that matter. What can one expect from a person who can’t even give ration to poor?” Mr. Bidhuri asked.