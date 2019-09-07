BJP slams AAP govt. for withholding sanction to prosecute Kanhaiya

The BJP observed a symbolic “black day” here on Friday in protest against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s decision to withhold sanction to Delhi Police to prosecute former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) president Kanhaiya Kumar and others in an alleged sedition case against them.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta sought to strongly criticise Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for “protecting the Tukde-Tukde Gang” and announced that they would stage a protest against his government’s decision in this regard even as members of the State BJP’s Intellectual Cell, led by Amit Kharkari, held a protest in front of Mr. Kejriwal’s residence.

“There is great acrimony among the people of Delhi against Kejriwal for supporting anti-national slogans...we will stage a demonstration,” Mr. Tiwari said.

“Investigation is the duty of the police and the court has to deliver justice but Kejriwal has been an obstruction between the two because he does not want the “Tukde-Tukde gang” be prosecuted for sedition. Kejriwal thinks himself above the Constitution, courts and the police ,” Mr. Tiwari argued.

The north-east Delhi MP demanded that Mr. Kejriwal need to tell the people of Delhi whether he was “with the anti-national elements or with the people of Delhi.”

Mr. Gupta said that the party had raised the issue in the Delhi Legislative Assembly on February 22 and August 23 but Mr. Kejriwal “called the marshals and we were driven out of the Assembly” as he “neither wanted to discuss the issue nor reply” on the issue.

“By denying the permission to prosecute, Mr. Kejriwal is not letting law take its own course. He is setting a wrong precedent protecting the ‘Tukde-Tukde’ gang which may be misused in future by other governments,” Mr. Gupta added.