BJP slams AAP govt. for ‘lying, politicising crisis’

New Delhi

26 May 2021 22:56 IST

‘Kejriwal has been creating negativity’

The BJP on Wednesday accused the Delhi government of lying, politicising and making U-turns on various aspects of COVID management in the Capital, ranging from the availability of oxygen and medicines to vaccination, creating “an atmosphere of fear”.

“Ever since the vaccination drive started in January this year, he [Arvind Kejriwal] has been creating negativity about the vaccines. Before that, he would say that one has to be cautious and fight the pandemic together. I want to ask him, of the 51,41,090 vaccinations done in Delhi so far, what is his contribution,” Mr. Gupta alleged.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri accused Mr. Kejriwal of “misinforming and misguiding” the people. “When the Centre was giving free vaccines, he was talking about procuring it directly from manufacturers and when the Centre gave States permission to do so, Mr. Kejriwal was busy in publicity,” he alleged.

