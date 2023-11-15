HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP slams AAP for toxic foam in Yamuna before Chhath Puja

Delhi government says over 900 ghats prepared, BJP hits out over pollution levels

November 15, 2023 02:02 am | Updated 02:02 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
An excavator cleaning the ITO Chhath Ghat in New Delhi on Tuesday.

An excavator cleaning the ITO Chhath Ghat in New Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government over the toxic foam and pollution in the Yamuna river.

Earlier in the day, Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said the government has prepared over 900 ghats for Chhath Puja, apart from arranging water, tents, lights, and sound facilities at the designated ghats.

However, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said that the toxic foam spread over the Yamuna has “disturbed” the sentiments of the Purvanchali community members. He also criticised the government for not acting against the pollution in the city.

Earlier this week, the Delhi High Court had refused to entertain a plea seeking permission for Chhath Puja celebrations along the banks of the Yamuna. The court noted that a prohibition on celebrating the festival along the banks had been imposed to prevent the river from getting polluted.

There has been much political back-and-forth in previous years over Chhath Puja. Last year, ahead of the festival, Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, expressing concerns over the toxic foam and pollution in the Yamuna river.

Related Topics

Delhi / state politics / festivals / religious festival or holiday

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.