BJP slams AAP for toxic foam in Yamuna before Chhath Puja

November 15, 2023 02:02 am | Updated 02:02 am IST - New Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government over the toxic foam and pollution in the Yamuna river.

Earlier in the day, Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said the government has prepared over 900 ghats for Chhath Puja, apart from arranging water, tents, lights, and sound facilities at the designated ghats.

However, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said that the toxic foam spread over the Yamuna has “disturbed” the sentiments of the Purvanchali community members. He also criticised the government for not acting against the pollution in the city.

Earlier this week, the Delhi High Court had refused to entertain a plea seeking permission for Chhath Puja celebrations along the banks of the Yamuna. The court noted that a prohibition on celebrating the festival along the banks had been imposed to prevent the river from getting polluted.

There has been much political back-and-forth in previous years over Chhath Puja. Last year, ahead of the festival, Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, expressing concerns over the toxic foam and pollution in the Yamuna river.