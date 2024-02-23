BJP skips all-party meeting over water bills, Kejriwal says party resorting to ‘dirty politics’

February 23, 2024 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST

The BJP on Thursday skipped an all-party meeting called by the Delhi government to discuss the one-time settlement of unpaid water bills in the city, a scheme that the ruling AAP said has hit the bureaucratic hurdle.

The meeting was attended by Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely.

The Delhi government has claimed that the implementation of the scheme is being stalled by officials on the “directions of the BJP”. The scheme was cleared by the DJB on June 13 last year.

The Delhi Assembly had on Monday adopted a resolution requesting the Lieutenant-Governor to get the officers implement the scheme.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said the problem stems from Delhi not enjoying full Statehood and the BJP-led Centre exercising control over bureaucrats.

During the meeting, Mr. Kejriwal said BJP leaders’ absence indicates their opposition to the scheme. “We should expose the BJP because they are engaging in dirty politics,” he said

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged that Mr. Kejriwal is trying to divert people’s attention from the issue of corruption.