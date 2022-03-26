BJP sidesteps Kejriwal dare, sticks to tax-free demand for  The Kashmir Files

March 26, 2022 01:24 IST

Party to stage protest today over CM ‘hurting’ sentiments of Kashmiri Pandits

BJP leaders continue to demand that The Kashmir Files be made tax-free despite Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal daring the party MLAs in the Assembly on Thursday to ask the director of the film to release it free on YouTube instead.

The Kashmir Files has been getting a tremendous push from the party leadership nationwide. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his appreciation for the film openly known through his tweets and while addressing a BJP parliamentary party meeting on March 16. He even said some people were trying to discredit the film which has depicted the truth and endorsed the tax-free plea of its makers.

Advertising

Advertising

Since then, several BJP-ruled States including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh (M.P.) and Uttarakhand have made the film tax-free, while in BJP-led States such as Karnataka and M.P., special screenings of the film were also organised for the legislators.

‘Genocide Museum’

On Friday, the film’s director Vivek Agnihotri tweeted that M.P. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had granted permission for building a “Genocide Museum” in the State, and thanked him for his decision “on behalf of all Kashmiri Hindus and all persecuted people”.

“We want this Genocide Museum to showcase Indian values of humanity and Vishwa kalyan. This museum will also showcase how terrorism destroys humanity,” tweeted Mr. Agnihotri.

In another tweet, paired with a video of a press briefing, Mr. Chouhan – accompanied by the director – said the State government would provide land and logistical support for the project.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that the Chief Minister’s words in the House on Thursday hurt the sentiments of Kashmiri Pandits “as much as, if not more than” the trials they were subjected to.

“We will stage a protest on Saturday against the mockery that Mr. Kejriwal attempted to make of the Kashmiri Pandits’ pain and the disrespect he attempted to heap on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All these are clear markers of his anti-Hindu mentality and will not be forgotten,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

“Even the terrorists’ atrocities which forced them to leave their homes to save their lives must not have hurt the Kashmiri Pandit community as much as the Chief Minister’s words belittling their ordeal. He must not only express regret but tender an apology in this matter,” he added.

‘Spend money on welfare’

Referring to The Kashmir Files as a “false film”, the Delhi CM had said that some people were minting money in the name of the agony faced by Kashmiri Pandits. He was referring to a news report about how a BJP MLA tried to screen the movie free in Haryana for the local residents but the moment Mr. Agnihotri saw it happen, he dashed off a letter to the State’s CM pleading him not to allow people to watch the film free.

Taking on the BJP lawmakers, Mr. Kejriwal told them, “You have been given the job of pasting posters. Open your eyes.”

On Friday, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia pushed the CM’s narrative by tweeting that the film has earned more than ₹200 crore, and suggested the money be spent on rehabilitation and welfare of Kashmiri Pandits.

“Till now these parties used to do dirty politics with Kashmiri Pandits. Now they [have] started earning crores in their name,” he said in his tweet.