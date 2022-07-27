BJP shut liquor vends to make money: AAP

AAP using Gujarat tragedy to justify Delhi’s govt.’s excise policy, which is marred by corruption, says BJP

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal interacts with a person who fell ill after consuming spurious liquor, at a hospital in Bhavnagar, Gujarat. | Photo Credit: PTI

The death of 36 people in BJP-ruled Gujarat from consuming spurious liquor has turned into a political war in the national capital. AAP leaders launched an attack against the BJP, which has been opposing the Delhi government’s new excise policy and led campaigns to force many liquor vendors, especially those in residential areas, to shut shop.

AAP leaders alleged that the BJP has closed about 200 liquor vends in Delhi to allow the sale of spurious liquor in the city and make money from it.

‘Not against reforms’

Hitting back, the BJP said that they are not opposed to reforms in the new excise policy.

The BJP leaders said they are protesting against the alleged corruption linked to the implementation of the policy and the insistence of the AAP government to open liquor vends in residential areas.

The BJP’s city unit has upped its ante against the Delhi government after the Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the new excise policy on July 22.

The hooch tragedy in Gujarat coincides with the visit of the AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal to the State. Mr. Kejriwal met some of those who fell ill after consuming spurious liquor in a hospital in Bhavnagar.

Several AAP leaders on Tuesday alleged that the corruption by BJP leaders in Gujarat had led to the tragedy and that such activities could not happen without “State protection”.

AAP also demanded the resignation of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

“The Gujarat government makes crores of rupees by allowing this spurious liquor trade. Arvind Kejriwal has stopped the business of spurious liquor in Delhi and that’s why the BJP is opposing the new excise policy. The BJP wants to bring back illegal liquor trade in Delhi so that they can make money,” AAP MP Sanjay Singh said.

Mr. Singh said that the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister, who are from Gujarat, should answer questions on how the illegal liquor trade was happening in the State and who was behind it.

Responding to the allegations, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said it was regrettable that AAP leaders were trying to use a mishap in Gujarat to justify the Delhi government’s new excise policy, which is marred by “corruption”.

Unanswered questions

“The BJP wants AAP leaders to explain why their government allowed relief of ₹144 crores to liquor vendors; why they are given an incentive of ₹15 per carton of foreign liquor; and why they gave licences to blacklisted companies?” Mr. Kapoor said.

He also questioned why the Delhi government allegedly gave licences to shell firms floated by liquor manufacturers in violation of norms and why the Delhi government wants to open liquor vends in residential areas. Earlier in the day, AAP leader Atishi said the BJP has been threatening the owners of liquor vends with CBI, ED, and Income Tax raids, to force them to shut their shops.

‘No room for graft’

“Licences were given to about 650 liquor shops by the Delhi government, but the BJP has shut the liquor vends by intimidating its owners. The BJP should realise that its illicit liquor business isn’t just a theft of the State revenue but also a threat to the lives of the innocent,” she said.

Ms. Atishi said the Delhi government will do everything within its means to prevent the sale of illegal liquor trade in the city, adding that there was no room for corruption in their party.

Describing the deaths in the Gujarat hooch tragedy as a “murder”, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said AAP will hold a protest at the BJP headquarters in Delhi at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.