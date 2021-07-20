BJP should stop spying on journalists, says AAP

New Delhi

20 July 2021 02:35 IST

CM yet to comment on Pegasus issue

AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Monday attacked the BJP over the Pegasus controversy and dubbed it as “Bharatiya Jasoos Party”.

“Abki baar jasoos sarkar. BJP = Bharatiya Jasoos Party,” Mr. Singh said in a tweet in Hindi. He said the BJP should stop “spying” on journalists and Opposition leaders.

Protest at Parliament

He also protested against the Central government at Parliament. “On the back of ‘Digital India’ they have hatched ‘Surveillance India’,” said AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha. “The chowkidar was chosen for the security of the country or for spying on the country?” he said in another tweet.

Interestingly, AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has 22 million followers on Twitter, did not tweet anything on the Pegasus controversy or issue any statement till 7 p.m. on Monday. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was also silent about the controversy.

Also, the AAP did not issue any official statement on the issue.