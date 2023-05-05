BJP shares purported photos of CM house, calls it ‘luxurious’

May 05, 2023 01:54 am | Updated 01:54 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The BJP on Thursday released purported images of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence. Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said the purported photos show that the CM’s residence is “luxurious” and not a “common man’s house”. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva had last week given the call for an indefinite sit-in over the alleged ₹45 crore renovation of Mr. Kejriwal’s house. On Wednesday, BJP MP and Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi alleged that the CM had “indulged in corruption” to renovate his house. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Delhi / politics

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.