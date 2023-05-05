BJP shares purported photos of CM house, calls it ‘luxurious’

HamberMenu
May 05, 2023 01:54 am | Updated 01:54 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
The BJP on Thursday released purported images of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence. Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said the purported photos show that the CM’s residence is “luxurious” and not a “common man’s house”. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva had last week given the call for an indefinite sit-in over the alleged ₹45 crore renovation of Mr. Kejriwal’s house. On Wednesday, BJP MP and Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi alleged that the CM had “indulged in corruption” to renovate his house.

