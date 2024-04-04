BJP sends defamation notice to Atishi over ‘poaching’ claim

April 04, 2024 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - New Delhi

The BJP on Wednesday sent a defamation notice to Delhi Finance Minister Atishi, a day after she alleged that the party is trying to engineer defections in the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The Minister had on Tuesday claimed that she had received an offer to join the BJP, adding that she was threatened with arrest if she did not accept it. Ms. Atishi also alleged that the BJP had been reaching out to AAP leaders and offering them money to break away from the party.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva told reporters that Ms. Atishi is in the “habit of making baseless allegations”. “Statements given by her were fabricated and false, and there was no concrete evidence behind them,” he said.

He said Ms. Atishi till now has not disclosed who had contacted her or other party MLAs with an offer.

“Whenever Ms. Atishi or her party are cornered over an issue, they concoct such stories. This has been done twice recently but they did not give any evidence,” Mr. Sachdeva said.

“This is tarnishing the political and social image of the BJP. Therefore, we have sent a defamation notice to her, asking her to retract the accusations publicly,” he added.

