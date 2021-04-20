BJP seeks White Paper on pandemic situation

New Delhi

The Delhi BJP on Monday demanded that the Delhi government come out with a White Paper on the COVID situation in the Capital and enumerate what steps it took in the last year to deal with the crisis arising out of the spread of the virus in the city.

Accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of “still indulging in petty politics” and finger-pointing when the situation in Delhi was “so bad”, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said AAP leaders were “baselessly” accusing the BJP of wrongdoing instead of focussing on Delhi.

“We want to know from the Kejriwal government how many ventilator beds were increased in Delhi in the last year? How many new ICU beds were added?” he asked.

Last year too, it was the Central government and the private hospitals that helped the Delhi government come out of the crisis, he added.

This time also, the Centre extended a “big helping hand” to the Delhi government with the DRDO starting a 250-bed hospital, and the Railways providing 1,200 beds in 75 rail coaches.

Reacting to the attack, the Delhi government stated: “It is extremely disappointing and unfortunate that the BJP is politicising the issue. Delhi government has set aside a majority of its hospital beds for COVID-19 but the Centre has set aside just 1,800 of its 10,000 beds in Delhi for COVID-19. The civic bodies have reserved only 200 of its 3,200 beds. Instead of working on solutions, BJP leaders are indulging in hypocrisy and blame-game.”