BJP seeks to drastically curtail powers of Delhi govt through new bill: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday accused the BJP of seeking to drastically curtail the powers of his elected government through a new bill in the Lok Sabha.
He also said that the bill is “contrary to Constitution Bench judgement”.
The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, that seeks to give more powers to Delhi lieutenant-governor (L-G), will be introduced in the Lower House on Monday.
In a tweet, the AAP national convenor said he strongly condemns “BJP’s unconstitutional and anti-democracy” move.
“After being rejected by ppl of Delhi (8 seats in Assembly, 0 in MCD bypolls), BJP seeks to drastically curtail powers of elected government through a Bill in LS today. Bill is contrary to Constitution Bench judgement. We strongly condemn BJP’s unconstitutional n anti-democracy move,” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.
“The Bill says- 1. For Delhi, “Govt” will mean LG Then what will elected govt do? … 2. All files will go to LG This is against 4.7.18 Constitution Bench judgement which said that files will not be sent to LG, elected govt will take all decisions and send copy of decision to LG,” he said in another tweet.
