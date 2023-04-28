ADVERTISEMENT

BJP seeks probe into demolition of monument for ex­-DJB CEO’s house

April 28, 2023 01:54 am | Updated 01:54 am IST - New Delhi

Vigilance Department had served a notice to the then DJB CEO Udit Prakash Rai

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva on Thursday wrote to L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena urging him to order an inquiry into the alleged demolition of a 15 th century monument in south-east Delhi’s Jal Vihar area to build a government accommodation for the residence of the then Delhi Jal Board (DJB) CEO Udit Prakash Rai.

Mr. Sachdeva also asked the L-G to get the roles of Mr. Rai and the then Water Minister Satyendar Jain investigated.

On Wednesday, the Vigilance Department of the Delhi government had served a show-cause notice to Mr. Rai over the Mahal (palace) of the Pathan period and the only remnant of the Khizrabad city founded by Khizr Khan of the Sayyid dynasty.

As per the notice, the monument was to be handed over to the Archaeology Department for immediate intervention to save it after a visit in January 2021. However, during an inspection in January this year, the site was found missing, it said.

“The Mahal of Pathan period was allegedly demolished as per the directions of Udit Prakash Rai, the then CEO (DJB) with the help of DJB engineers,” the notice had said.

Seeking a high-level probe into the matter, Mr. Sachdeva wrote, “As per the government manual, the DJB CEO is entitled to a maximum of 144 square metre-residence. Mr. Rai got a more than 600 sq. metre bungalow constructed for himself, which costs a minimum of ₹15 crore.”

“It needs to be investigated that how such a hefty amount was sanctioned by the DJB and if Mr. Jain approved the budget for the construction,” his letter read.

The BJP chief also demanded that the bungalow be demolished. 

