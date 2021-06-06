BJP seeks govt. aid for shopkeepers, others

The BJP on Saturday demanded that the Delhi government provide relief packages to traders, shopkeepers and those associated with the education sector in addition to total exemption on power and water bills.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said two months’ closure had hit these sectors as well as factory owners and labourers hard; staff of private schools should also get their dues from the government, he said.

Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri sought the intervention of L-G in further liberalising the terms and conditions for opening of markets in the Capital from June 7. “The traders are unhappy with the odd-even formula announced by the Delhi government; Banquet halls and restaurants should also be allowed to operate with COVID-related protocols,” he said.

Former LoP Vijender Guptademanded that the L-G launch a probe into quintals of dry ration meant for the poor allegedly rotting at government schools.