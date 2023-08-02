ADVERTISEMENT

BJP seeks Gahlot’s ouster over panic button ‘scam’

August 02, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri (in picture) sought the resignation of Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot till the ACB concludes its audit. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The BJP on Tuesday accused the AAP government of perpetrating a multi-crore scam in the installation of panic buttons in the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva cited a purported audit report by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) stating that the command and control centres, to monitor the panic button-related activity, had not received a single complaint.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri sought the resignation of Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot till the ACB concludes its audit.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In response, the Delhi government said it was not aware of any formal audit by the ACB. “The safety and security of the passengers have always been the Delhi government’s topmost priority. All the necessary security measures are in place and functioning effectively,” a government spokesperson said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US