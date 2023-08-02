HamberMenu
BJP seeks Gahlot’s ouster over panic button ‘scam’

August 02, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri (in picture) sought the resignation of Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot till the ACB concludes its audit.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri (in picture) sought the resignation of Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot till the ACB concludes its audit. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The BJP on Tuesday accused the AAP government of perpetrating a multi-crore scam in the installation of panic buttons in the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva cited a purported audit report by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) stating that the command and control centres, to monitor the panic button-related activity, had not received a single complaint.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri sought the resignation of Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot till the ACB concludes its audit.

In response, the Delhi government said it was not aware of any formal audit by the ACB. “The safety and security of the passengers have always been the Delhi government’s topmost priority. All the necessary security measures are in place and functioning effectively,” a government spokesperson said.

