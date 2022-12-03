BJP seeks FIR against Kejriwal, accuses him of ‘violating election code’

December 03, 2022 01:54 am | Updated 01:54 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) after he handed salary cheques to the Yoga instructors of the government’s ‘Dilli ki Yogshala’ initiative, and requested the State Election Commission (SEC) to file an FIR against him.

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP’s Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election committee convener Ashish Sood claimed that Mr. Kejriwal had distributed ₹33 lakh using “foreign NGO money to influence the voters of Delhi”. “The cheque distribution was done without any permission from the State Election Commission. Kejriwal did not stop the programme even after the Commission issued a directive to stop it with immediate effect,” said Mr. Sood at a press conference here.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Kejriwal felicitated the yoga instructors during an event at the Constitutional Club, where various donors gave out cheques to them.

Mr. Kejriwal said that the BJP had got the ‘Dilli Ki Yogshala’ programme of the Delhi government stopped through a conspiracy but he had come to the rescue of yoga teachers by getting their salaries paid by donations from across the country. “I was very sad when Delhi L-G banned free yoga classes, but we were determined that we will not let yoga classes stop, whether money comes from the government or not. Today the people of Delhi handed over salaries to all the yoga trainers, I will not let any project of Delhi stop,” the Delhi Chief Minister said.

He added “Some people think that we have organised these yoga classes for the sake of ‘vote bank politics’. I can assure you that this is not done keeping politics in the mind. We are doing this for the sake of the people of Delhi”.

In response, sources at the L-G Secretariat said that the L-G did not discontinue the Yogshala programme and that the statements made by AAP leaders were “totally false and misleading”.

“The decision to discontinue the Yogshala programme in its present form was taken by the Board of Governors (BoG) of the fully autonomous, Delhi Pharmaceutical Science and Research University (DPSRU) and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had authorised the DPSRU BoG to take any such decision in writing,” they said.

Taking cognizance of the BJP’s complaint, the SEC said that it had not granted the permission for any such event and directed the New Delhi District Magistrate to see if the permission was granted at the District level. “If any permission has been granted at District level, the same may be checked and it must be ensured that there is no violation of MCC under any circumstances,” the SEC said in a letter to the DM.

ADVERTISEMENT