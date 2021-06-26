BJP seeks CVC intervention in DTC matter

New Delhi

26 June 2021 23:32 IST

The BJP on Saturday apprised the Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) of the alleged “grave financial irregularities” in the procurement of 1,000 low-floor DTC buses.

BJP Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta sought CVC’s intervention to punish the alleged culprits and cited the “arbitrary manner” in which the work order for 1,000 low-floor buses was put in abeyance.

“The timing of withdrawing the purchase order of 1,000 low-floor DTC buses is suspicious. Just when financial bungling has come out in the public domain and an investigation ordered, the Delhi government seems to have hurriedly put the lid on the matter, hoping the allegations would die down,” Mr. Gupta alleged.

Mr. Gupta alleged the Delhi government had a “special relationship” with one of the bus suppliers which had been given the bus contract.

“In light of the irrefutable evidence pointing to corruption, the Delhi government’s connivance with the private company also becomes a matter of investigation,” he wrote.