BJP seeks CBI probe into ‘multi-crore bus marshal recruitment scam’

The Delhi BJP on Wednesday sought a CBI probe into the “illegal” recruitment by the AAP government of around 10,000 marshals for deployment aboard State-run buses. The move comes a day after the party approached the Anti-Corruption Branch with a similar complaint.

Terming it the ‘Marshal Recruitment Scam’, which they alleged was worth several crores, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta and South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri said they had lodged a formal complaint with the CBI.

“A complaint has been filed with the CBI about the irregularities in the process of appointment of marshals... the [Chief Minister Arvind] Kejriwal government had promised to appoint marshals for DTC buses for the security of women about four and half years ago. Now, suddenly in view of forthcoming Assembly elections... it has started the process of appointment of 10,000 marshals... but corruption on a large scale has been committed in this process,” Mr. Gupta said.

“The CM, who issues big ads in newspapers to exaggerate his works, did not publish ads for inviting applications for the post of marshals. Under the Constitution, SC/ST and Economically Weaker Sections have to be given reservation in the recruitment, but in the process of appointment of marshals, the Delhi government has not followed constitutional process,” he alleged.

The Rohini legislator claimed that appointments of 400-500 marshals had been done in lieu of “bribes from youth who did not belong originally to Delhi”. In violation of the recruitment rules, persons above the age of 40-60 years were appointed as marshals, he added.

He claimed that those being appointed were issued forged Aadhaar cards, voter IDs and domicile certificates on government holidays between August 12-15, for which notices were issued to open offices and the officers concerned “forged documents” for such appointments.

“The Opposition lodged a complaint with the ACB after which the Kejriwal-led government tried to conceal the documents connected with this recruitment. The ACB took cognizance of the case and has sought permission from the Lieutenant-Governor to initiate an investigation,” Mr. Gupta said.

“The officers connected with the recruitment of marshals should be dismissed immediately. This is a big case of corruption in which crores have been misappropriated, but the Chief Minister is mum on this issue,” he added.

Mr. Bidhuri alleged that Mr. Kejriwal was “trying to save himself” by “holding one officer responsible” for corruption in the recruitment of marshals and demanded how “such a big scam” could unfold in the process of recruitment “without connivance of leaders and Ministers”.

“Mr. Kejriwal has violated the Constitution of India. Prima-facie it seems that people from top to bottom are involved in this scam. If there is any morality left in Arvind Kejriwal then first of all he should take the responsibility of corruption committed in this case and besides apologizing to the people of Delhi resign from the post of Chief Minister,” he added.