BJP seeks basic steps to control air pollution

New Delhi

11 February 2021 00:30 IST

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Wednesday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking him to ensure that some basic measures are taken to control pollution in the Capital.

Steps such as seeking the opinion of experts from IIT to know the causes of pollution in Delhi are “commendable”, he said.

But, at the same time, steps such as dense carpeting of PWD roads are also required. “These roads have broken at different locations. Dust blowing from these roads is continuously increasing the pollution level. Similarly, for the cleaning of these roads, it is also necessary to deploy the maximum number of road sweeper machines,” Mr. Bidhuri wrote.

He also demanded construction of flyovers and underpasses at locations reporting traffic jam.