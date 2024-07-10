BJP seeks all-party meeting as rain leaves parts of Delhi inundated

The BJP on Tuesday demanded from Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to convene an all-party meeting within 24 hours to deliberate on monsoon preparedness or be ready to face protests after rain left parts of the city inundated.

The demand came after sudden showers accompanied by wind caught people off guard, resulting in waterlogging and traffic jams in several areas of the Capital.

Meanwhile, civic agencies remained on their toes to prevent a repeat of the June 28 situation that had led to the death of at least 11 people in rain-linked incidents, including drowning and electrocution.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city received 30.8 mm of rainfall on Tuesday against 228 mm of rainfall recorded on June 28, the highest for the month of June since 1936.

The Public Works Department (PWD) said it received 33 complaints regarding waterlogging, which hit the movement of traffic on stretches like ITO Marg, Ashoka Road, Seelampur Road, Rajdhani Park to Mundka road, and near the Windsor Palace roundabout.

The BJP questioned the Delhi government’s preparedness, with its Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva saying just 15 to 20 minutes of showers exposed its shortcomings.

He said hundreds of crores rupees are being “squandered” in the name of cleaning drains by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), PWD, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) even as PWD Minister Atishi and Mayor Shelly Oberoi constantly claimed of making monsoon preparations.

Demanding an all-party meeting, the leader said of the 750 drains in the city, only 150 were cleaned before the arrival of monsoon, leading to waterlogging.

BJP leader Arvinder Singh Lovely said the situation would have been better had the Minister and the Mayor devoted their energies on monsoon preparedness instead of holding press conferences.

Meanwhile, Delhi ruling AAP said no structures build by the Delhi government were damaged in the rain.

“In contrast, many newly inaugurated airports and bridges constructed by the BJP-led Centre are falling apart [across the country],” the party said in a statement.

AAP said the “poorly designed infrastructure” build ahead of the G-20 Summit in the city last year is also causing waterlogging.

“The entire Bharat Mandapam complex and ITPO tunnels are waterlogged. Therefore, the BJP must stop pointing fingers and answer questions about its own works.”