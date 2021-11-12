BJP seeks all-party meet on cleaning Yamuna

Terming it a “sacred task”, the BJP on Thursday demanded an all-party meeting to chart the way forward for a time-bound cleaning of the Yamuna.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said all stakeholders were ready to cooperate in this respect and the Delhi Government should “immediately start this holy task” by calling an all-party meeting.

“The Central Government has always given all possible help to the Delhi Government for this work. The Centre has given ₹2,419 crore to the Delhi Government for cleaning the Yamuna,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

“It is a matter of shame for all of us that instead of keeping the Yamuna clean, it is being made dirty; 18 big drains are pouring filth into the Yamuna every day. The Delhi Government is making announcements to set up sewage treatment plants, but all its projects are far behind the schedule,” he said.

Instead of blaming each other, a time-bound action plan should be made for cleaning the Yamuna and its blueprint be made public, the leader said.

For a positive discussion on this issue, he added, an all-party meeting should be convened in which the opinion of all the elected representatives, as well as experts, should be taken.

“There should be no politics over cleaning the Yamuna,” he said.