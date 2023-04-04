BJP says CM ‘lied’ about giving 12 lakh jobs in Delhi, AAP hits back

April 04, 2023 01:56 am | Updated 01:58 am IST - New Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday attacked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for “lying” in Assam about providing jobs to 12 lakh youth in the national capital in the past 7-8 years.

Hitting back, the Aam Aadmi Party said the Delhi government has already presented a detailed summary of 12 lakh jobs in the Assembly.

On Sunday, taking on his counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma at a rally in Guwahati, Mr. Kejriwal said the Assam CM had “failed to provide employment to the State’s youth”. “If AAP comes to power in Assam, we will ensure employment for every jobseeker. We have provided 12 lakh jobs to Delhites in the last 7-8 years,” the Aam Aadmi Party chief had said.

At a press conference here, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and MLA Ajay Mahawar labelled Mr. Kejriwal the “biggest liar among all Chief Ministers” in the country.

Mr. Tiwari said it is good to hear about 12 lakh jobs, but these claims have already been “proven to be false” through an Assembly question.

Question in Delhi Assembly

Mr. Mahawar told reporters he had asked a written question on March 14 during the recently-concluded Delhi Assembly budget session. “In response, the government’s Directorate of Employment said only 440 jobs were provided between 2015 and 2023.

“Of these 440 jobs, 176 jobs were given in 2015, 102 in 2016, 66 in 2017, 68 in 2018 and 28 in 2020. The Kejriwal government has not been able to provide any jobs in the last four years,” the Ghonda MLA added.

Mr. Tiwari challenged the Chief Minister to provide the full information on these 12 lakh jobs he had claimed. “If he has a problem, we will go to his residence to collect the information.”

The North East Delhi MP also alleged that Mr. Kejriwal “often lies” on various matters, including cleaning the Yamuna, purchase of buses and providing clean drinking water.

Detailed summary presented: AAP

Responding to the BJP leaders, an AAP spokesperson said, “They are citing a response of the Directorate of Employment, which itself states that it does not maintain government-wide and State-wide data on jobs generated.”

“The Delhi government has already presented a detailed summary in the Assembly of the 12 lakh jobs created, including nearly two lakh in the Delhi government. Just the number of bus marshals appointed in Delhi’s buses is over 13,000. We urge BJP leaders not to evade the question PM’s fake degree,” he added.

The Directorate of Employment response received by Mr. Mahawar, seen by The Hindu, also mentions, “However, the above shown number is not real as the Department does not have any mechanism or system to get complete information about the appointments from the employers.”