ADVERTISEMENT

BJP says CM gave nod to tree felling in Ridge; why didn’t it tell SC: AAP

Published - July 06, 2024 12:28 am IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the Ridge area in Delhi. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The BJP and the ruling AAP on Friday engaged in a war of words over the felling of trees in the Ridge area. While the BJP claimed to have documents showing that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had authorised the felling of trees, AAP accused the principal Opposition party of furnishing “questionable” documents to mislead the public.

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP’s media in-charge Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the CM had, in a letter to Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on January 24, authorised the felling of trees in Chhatarpur.

“Not only did Kejriwal approve the felling of trees, but he also made a binding remark that the Lieutenant-Governor is bound by his advice in this matter,” he said.

In response, AAP said if the Lieutenant-Governor had the necessary permission, why did he not show it to the Supreme Court?

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“After keeping silent for so many days, today the BJP has come up with some irrelevant papers. If the DDA and the Lieutenant-Governor had permission to cut the trees, they should have told the Supreme Court on the very first day of the hearing,” the party said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US