BJP says CM gave nod to tree felling in Ridge; why didn’t it tell SC: AAP

Published - July 06, 2024 12:28 am IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Ridge area in Delhi.

A view of the Ridge area in Delhi. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The BJP and the ruling AAP on Friday engaged in a war of words over the felling of trees in the Ridge area. While the BJP claimed to have documents showing that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had authorised the felling of trees, AAP accused the principal Opposition party of furnishing “questionable” documents to mislead the public.

BJP’s media in-charge Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the CM had, in a letter to Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on January 24, authorised the felling of trees in Chhatarpur.

“Not only did Kejriwal approve the felling of trees, but he also made a binding remark that the Lieutenant-Governor is bound by his advice in this matter,” he said.

In response, AAP said if the Lieutenant-Governor had the necessary permission, why did he not show it to the Supreme Court?

“After keeping silent for so many days, today the BJP has come up with some irrelevant papers. If the DDA and the Lieutenant-Governor had permission to cut the trees, they should have told the Supreme Court on the very first day of the hearing,” the party said.

