BJP says AAP ‘not interested in discussing MCD budget’

March 28, 2023 01:36 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - New Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party of trying to run the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) “like the Legislative Assembly” without the Opposition’s cooperation.

A special meeting of the MCD House has been convened on Tuesday to discuss its 2023-24 budget. As per rules, the budget has to be passed by March 31.

At a press conference, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said Mayor Shelly Oberoi has only called a half-day meeting on what is almost the last day of the financial year.

“This shows that AAP is not interested in discussing the budget and does not want the Opposition to bring any amendment proposal on it,” he added.

He said his party will demand that the report of Municipal Valuation Committee-5 be tabled at the meeting. “We will also seek the implementation of some of its points, due to which property tax rates will be reduced and disputes related to rental property will be resolved,” Mr. Sachdeva added. The Municipal Valuation Committee is a panel constituted every four years to give recommendations on various matters, including property tax rates.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP general secretary Harsh Malhotra said the party’s councillors will bring cut motions on various issues related to the budget under Section 74 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act in the meeting.

“We will also make a special request to the Mayor on five points, such as 25% of the property tax collected from all group housing societies be used for development works of that society, waiver of property tax on all residential houses up to 100 square metres and investment of funds in the development of unauthorised properties where tax collection has started,” he added.

Mr. Malhotra said the party will bring a motion of thanks for the Centre. “The Central government has made all the plans to get rid of the mountains of garbage in Delhi and the Ministry of Road Transport is now continuously picking up the collected garbage, while there is no solid financial provision for it in the budget of the MCD.”