BJP says AAP govt. pushing youth towards alcoholism

To mark their protest, party workers burn effigy of CM

The BJP on Tuesday accused the Delhi government of being the first in the country seeking to push the youth towards alcoholism to increase its own revenue.

Addressing a protest against the new excise policy proposed by the Delhi government here near Shahdara bus terminal, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said that on one hand the BJP is organising programmes on martyrdom day to inculcate patriotism in the youth while the Delhi government is “making them move towards liquor consumption.”

Angry party workers also burnt an effigy of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal where party vice president Virender Sachdeva, Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, MLA Shri Jitender Mahajan, district president Master Vinod were present.

“The new policy will not only lead to spurious liquor and promote crime but will also spoil youngsters as the legal age for drinking has been lowered from 25 to 21 years,” Mr. Gupta alleged.

“It is rather unfortunate that the Kejriwal government is giving more weightage to extra revenue at the cost of ruining youngsters’ lives. The policy is arbitrary and unjust as no government has the right to play with future of the youngsters,” Mr. Bidhuri alleged.