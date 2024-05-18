BJP says AAP, Cong. ‘looted’ Capital in its ‘chargesheet’

Nearly a week before Delhi is set to vote in the Lok Sabha poll, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Delhi unit on Friday issued a ‘chargesheet’ against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress, stating how the two parties “plundered” the Capital over the past several years.

Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc partners AAP and Congress are fighting the Lok Sabha election in Delhi together against the BJP in a 4-3 seat-sharing arrangement.

After launching the 40-page document, ‘Partners in Plunder’, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said, “It is unfortunate that the senior leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party, which was born out of an anti-corruption movement, are in jail or facing charges of corruption.”

“There is a long trail of scams committed by the AAP government, including scams in the excise policy, health, education, panic buttons in buses, and the Delhi Jal Board, which we have detailed here,” Mr. Sachdeva said.

Vijender Gupta, BJP MLA and chairman of the ‘chargesheet’ committee, said the document exposes the “scams” committed during the 15 years of Congress rule in Delhi and the past nine years under AAP.

The ‘chargesheet’ has been divided into various sections, such as the “liquor scam”, “Sheeshmahal”, “failed education model”, “anti-national forces”, and AAP’s “anti-Hindu face”.

The BJP swept the last two Lok Sabha polls in the national capital and won all seats by huge margins.