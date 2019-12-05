BJP-run MCDs did not take action on pvt. schools violating norms: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday criticised the BJP-run municipal corporations for “not taking” action against violation of safety norms by four south Delhi private schools even after one year of the Petition Committee of Delhi Legislative Assembly submitting the report.

“Many private schools in Delhi are violating the safety norms and the petition committee of the Delhi Assembly received reports of such violations in four private schools in south Delhi. We had submitted a report to the MCDs and asked them to take actions but nothing happened. Finally, I submitted the whole report to the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Tuesday on behalf of the petition committee,” said AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj, while addressing a press conference at the party headquarters.

CAG report

The AAP also attacked the BJP and said that a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report which was tabled in the Delhi Assembly “exposed lies” of the BJP, which runs the municipal corporations. The AAP claimed that the CAG report had stated that the Delhi government owes no outstanding amount to the corporations.

Mr. Bharadwaj said that loans amounting to ₹3,814.89 crore were outstanding against the three municipal corporations as on March 31, 2018, according to the CAG report.