BJP-run MCD planning to create 16 more landfills in Delhi: Manish Sisodia

No such plans, instead corporation working to flatten existing landfills, says BJP

Staff Reporter New Delhi:
September 16, 2022 01:19 IST

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday alleged that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is planning to create 16 new landfills in the city.

The BJP, in response, said AAP had stooped to a “new low” by “levelling a false allegation” against the MCD.

Mr. Sisodia said the BJP-run MCD has given three mountains of garbage to Delhi and, instead of working to get rid of them, the corporation was now coming up with plans for new landfill sites across the city.

‘Lives at risk’

“This plan of the BJP will put the lives of Delhiites in danger. The BJP, which is on its way out of the MCD, wants to convert Delhi into a garbage city,” Mr. Sisodia said.

“Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has a plan to eliminate the mountains of garbage in Delhi. To make Delhi clean and beautiful, people must give AAP a chance in the MCD as well,” he added.

Responding to the allegations, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that there were no proposals to set up new landfill sites by the erstwhile BJP-run corporations — North, South and East.

He added that the recently unified MCD also has “no plan” of setting up new sanitary landfill sites in the city. He also said that the civic body has instead been working towards flattening the three existing landfill sites at Bhalswa, Okhla, and Ghazipur.

A senior MCD official familiar with developments said the civic body has explored options of acquiring land for landfill sites before the corporation’s trifurcation.

“Around 2008, when the MCD was yet to be trifurcated, we got some land from the Uttar Pradesh government. This was for the purpose of dumping waste since the Ghazipur landfill was already full,” the senior MCD official said.

He added, “We also paid an advance of around ₹5 lakh. But due to resistance from the locals in the area, the government refused to hand over the land to us.”

Exploring options

The official said, “Even now nobody in Delhi and NCR wants to give land to MCD for a landfill. But the corporation is still exploring its options.”

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak alleged that the MCD had asked for land from DDA, DUSIB and Delhi Jal Board to set up new landfills.

“If the BJP succeeds, there will not be any area left in city without a landfill,” Mr. Pathak added.

