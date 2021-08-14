BJP-run corporation selling off public assets: AAP

‘Novelty Cinema’s land worth ₹150 crore sold for ₹34 crore’

The AAP on Friday alleged that the BJP-governed municipal corporation is selling off its public assets. Novelty Cinema’s land worth ₹150 crore has been sold for ₹34 crore and there was corruption in the deal, it alleged.

“There was a very famous cinema hall in Chandni Chowk called Novelty Cinema. The complex was built on 1,100 sqm land and its lease had run out. There is a parking lot and a wide road next to it, something that is rarely seen in the Old Delhi area. If one wants to buy even a shop as small as 100 yards in this market, it would cost ₹30-35 crore. The BJP-ruled civic body sold this massive high profile 1,100 sqm plot for just ₹34 crore,” AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

The AAP leader claimed that the market value of the property should have been between ₹125 and ₹150 crore.

“We are seeing one of the biggest examples of how the BJP-ruled corporation continues to loot the people of Delhi. The AAP talked to shopkeepers and residents of the area and they are all extremely shocked at how the corporation sold such a massive plot for just ₹34 crore,” he added.

‘Roll back decision’

Mr. Bharadwaj demanded the corporation to roll back the decision to sell this plot and added that the land belongs to the people of Delhi.

“No one gave BJP the right to indulge in such corrupt practices by putting the interest of the people of Delhi at stake. The BJP is aware it will be kicked out of the corporations this year so they are planning to sell a lot of such high-profile plots for pennies and, in turn, fill their own pockets,” he added.