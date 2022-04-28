BJP-ruled South body renames Delhi village 

Mohammadpur will now be known as Madhavpuram

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Wednesday announced that south Delhi’s Mohammadpur village will now be known as Madhavpuram after the party-ruled local civic body passed a resolution to this effect.

The village is among 40 others which bear names “symbolising slavery”, according to the BJP.

After witnessing the installation of a signboard bearing the new name, Mr. Gupta spoke to the locals at a gathering or choupal.

“This is just the beginning. In the future, we will change the name of 40 villages for which people have raised their voice. After 75 years of Independence, no Delhiite wants any symbol of slavery to be part of their lives,” Mr. Gupta said.

The Aam Aadmi Party, however, alleged that the BJP did not want the government to function as per the due process and it was “looking for opportunities to start hooliganism”.

(With inputs from PTI)