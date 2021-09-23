‘BJP-ruled North body has floated tenders to lease school buildings’

AAP says BJP planning to lease 14 schools, latter refutes it

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday alleged that the BJP-governed North Delhi municipal corporation has floated tenders to lease buildings of 14 municipal corporation-run schools to private coaching centres.

“Corporations do not have enough students left to run schools so they have merged 36 schools to empty the buildings. Out of these 36 schools, the BJP-ruled corporation has released tenders for 14 schools. For many years this will be leased out as prime land and the BJP will benefit from it. This is so shameful and disturbingly contrary to the civic body claims that they don’t have enough land to give out to mohalla clinics, as they keep selling the land to private institutes,” AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said. The AAP leader said that these plots are located in Narela Zone, City Zone, Sadar Paharganj Zone, Civil Lines Zone, and Karol Bagh Zone.

“This lease will extend for 15-20 years and then even if a new government comes in, they will be unable to take away the land from the private coaching institutes,” he added.

Mr. Bharadwaj claimed that while the number of students in Delhi government schools is rising, the headcount in corporation-run schools has reduced from 3 lakh to 2.3 lakh in the last few years due to “dismal condition”. “Kejriwal government spends 25% of its budget on education, while the corporation spends only 1.5% on education,” he said.

Mr. Bharadwaj said this is a calculated decision by the BJP and Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta must answer why they are “playing with the future” of the country.

BJP hits out

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that the North body was not leasing or selling any of its schools to private coaching centres and Mr. Bharadwaj, in his “fervour to defame the municipal corporations”, had not verified the facts before speaking.

“The North body has several school buildings lying empty as certain areas, especially in City Zone, have gone commercial with very little population left, thus rendering schools useless,” Mr. Kapoor said. He alleged that AAP leaders keep levelling “baseless charges” against the corporations and were soon bound to see the “negative results of this malafide propaganda” in the ensuing municipal elections.

“As for Mr. Bharadwaj’s allegation that the civic body is spending just ₹116 crore out of its annual budget, the AAP leader should know that all over the country municipal primary schools are run on funds given by the Centre and State governments. The North body doesn’t have to use its funds on education,” he added.