BJP-ruled MCD threatening to seal shops in old Delhi: AAP

The AAP on Wednesday alleged that the BJP-governed North Delhi Municipal Corporation is “threatening” traders of Old Delhi with sealing their shops for not paying conversion charges. Brijesh Goyal, Delhi convenor of AAP’s trade and industry wing, said: “Shopkeepers in old Delhi, particularly around Chandni Chowk the market, are being threatened that if they do not pay conversion fees, then their shops will be sealed. Yesterday, BJP issued a press release asking all traders to deposit the conversion fees. BJP knows that MCD elections will be held after two months and this time their defeat is certain, so now they are eager to loot the traders.” Mr. Goyal said that conversion charge is applicable when a residential area has been converted into a commercial one, but there is no point in charging conversion fees in a Mughal Era market, which is already a commercial market. “The association of Chandni Chowk market went to the Supreme Court in 2007 and the court issued an order that there is no need for any kind of registration of shops and properties in the area. Now MCD is sending notices to the shops asking for proof of establishment before 1962. How many generations have changed in that time, how many have died? In such a situation, how will a shopkeeper give proof?” Mr. Goyal asked. The party said in a statement that BJP leaders are not even “shielding behind MCD anymore” and they are “publicly threatening” traders. “BJP-ruled MCD has extorted about 5,000 crores in the last 15 years from the people of Delhi. Before asking for more charges, Adesh Gupta & BJP must tell where these 5,000 crores have gone,” the statement said. When contacted, BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said: “No shops will be sealed. North DMC is just making an effort to convince traders to pay conversion charges. For now its their choice to pay or not, but paying is beneficial for traders.”