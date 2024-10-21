BJP-ruled Haryana, U.P. to blame for Delhi’s pollution: Atishi

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Sunday held BJP-ruled Haryana and Uttar Pradesh responsible for the Capital’s air and water pollution, alleging that while they failed to switch to cleaner fuel for their buses, a spike in farm fires and the release of sewage into the Yamuna amplified the problem.

The allegations came as the Capital’s air quality deteriorated over the past week, prompting Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to impose curbs on construction activities and notify a complete ban on firecrackers ahead of the Deepavali celebrations on November 1.

Adding to the woes, a thick layer of toxic white froth appeared in the Yamuna at Kalindi Kunj ahead of Chhath Puja, which will be celebrated immediately after Deepavali.

The BJP has rejected the allegations, with its Delhi chief Virendra Sachdeva accusing the AAP government of being unresponsive to the issues during its 10-year rule and now reacting out of panic caused by the “double blow” on the pollution front prior to the Assembly poll early next year. However, the Chief Minister said her government has pulled out all the stops to mitigate the impact of pollution on Delhi residents.

She claimed that while the number of farm fires in AAP-ruled Punjab saw a 27% drop with only 811 cases being reported against last year’s 1,105 incidents during the period between October 1 and 15, their number rose to 417 from 341 in Haryana when compared with the same period in 2023. Citing an Indian Agricultural Research Institute data, she said the number of farm fires in U.P. increased to 417 from 244 during the same period.

‘Dirty politics’

“This clearly shows the BJP’s dirty politics. If the Punjab government can reduce stubble burning, why can’t the BJP governments in Haryana and U.P. do it?” Ms. Atishi asked.

The Chief Minister said during a visit to the Anand Vihar bus stop, she found that while Delhi government-operated buses were either being electric or being run on CNG, those from neighbouring States used diesel as fuel, contributing to air pollution.

She alleged that the toxic froth in the Yamuna is the result of the release of untreated water into the river by the two States.

The CM said while Haryana is releasing 165 million gallons per day (MGD) of sewage into the river, U.P.’s contribution stands at 55 MGD.

Ms. Atishi alleged that close to Chhath Puja every year, the BJP-ruled States close gates of the Kalindi Kunj barrage stopping the flow of water to their areas, which results in the accumulation of pollutants on the Delhi side of the river.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Secretary T.V.S.N. Prasad on Sunday directed the State’s Deputy Commissioners to ensure that stubble-burning incidents are “effectively” curtailed.

Mr. Prasad, who held a review meeting via videoconferencing with the Deputy Commissioners to discuss measures to prevent stubble burning across the State, emphasised strict adherence to the Supreme Court’s orders on farm fires.

(With inputs from PTI)