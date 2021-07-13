BJP-ruled civic body sealing shops: AAP

The AAP on Monday alleged that the BJP-ruled municipal corporation is sealing shops despite the pandemic.

“In this period of pandemic, many families were destroyed, many people lost all their assets, and many people’s businesses came to a standstill. But the BJP-ruled civic bodies are engaged in destroying the traders by increasing the trade licence fee, commercial taxes, and professional taxes. The BJP did not stop here and it is now busy sealing businesses,” said AAP leader Durgesh Pathak.

Mr. Pathak said that an official committee found that five out of 200 units in Karawal Nagar were causing pollution and sealed.

“But the East body, which was part of the committee, did not stop there. It is important to note here that all the shops in this area had a trade licence contract dated March 31, 2022. Despite this, the East body has unnecessarily sealed several more shops here in the last 2-3 days,” he said.

He alleged that market association members have told him that BJP leaders are saying that they will be allowed to open only if they give them money. “There are about 200 units [doing commercial activities] and the civic body is demanding ₹2 lakh per unit. This means that the seal will be removed only when all these traders give money to the leaders,” he said.