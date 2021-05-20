BJP-ruled civic body sealing shops: AAP

New Delhi

‘If traders are unable to pay tax, do not impose penalty’

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday alleged that the BJP-governed municipal corporation was sealing shops even during the pandemic.

“AAP demands that the BJP-ruled municipal corporation should stop harassing traders by sealing their shops, if they are unable to pay taxes due to the pandemic,” said AAP leader Durgesh Pathak.

He said that the small and medium-sized traders are under immense stress and urged the representatives of the BJP to stop “harassing” traders.

“If for some reason, if a trader is unable to make payments, do not impose a penalty on him, do not seal his shops, do not send your agents to collect money. This is my earnest request and I also want to plead on the grounds of humanity,” Mr. Pathak said.

BJP spokesperson did not respond to the allegations.