AAP, BJP leaders spar over hoisting of Tricolour

March 24, 2022 22:08 IST

Won’t let BJP disrespect flag: Sisodia

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Somnath Bharti on Thursday said a few people belonging to the RSS and the BJP stopped him from erecting a high-mast national flagin his Malviya Nagar constituency, saying that they hold their meetings and hoist the RSS flag there.

Addressing the Delhi Assembly, Mr. Bharti added that he received a call from a BJP councillor who said that the Tricolour installation process must be halted immediately.

“If any BJP councillor has the audacity to say that the tricolour can not be installed at a site because a certain group hoists their own flag there, then there can be no bigger treason than that,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

Mr. Sisodia added that there cannot be a bigger traitor than one who has no regard for the national flag and the AAP members will lay down their lives but won’t let the BJP disrespect the national flag.

Opposition party refutes

BJP MLAs opposed Bharti, and Jitendra Mahajan called AAP members part of the ‘tukde-tukde gang’.

The opposition demanded that Mr. Bharti’s “irresponsible remarks insulting a nationalist organisation be expunged from the assembly’s proceedings”.

Eventually, allegations from both sides led to a commotion inside the House and Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel ordered BJP MLAs Vijender Gupta and Jitendra Mahajan to be marshalled out.

The flag installation by Mr. Bharti was part of the Delhi government’s drive to install 500 high-mast flags across the city under its Deshbhakti budget.

iPads for all MLAs

Earlier in the day, Mr. Goel said in the Assembly House that all Delhi MLAs will get iPads.

“The Finance Department of the Delhi government has made available iPads to all MLAs. Deputy Chief Minister’s budget speech and all related documents of budget will be available on this,” the Speaker said. He said that the Assembly wants to implement complete paperless procedures.