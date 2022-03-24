BJP, RSS leaders opposed erecting Tricolour: AAP

Will lay down their lives for the national flag: Sisodia

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti, in the Delhi Assembly, on Thursday said a few people belonging to RSS and the BJP stopped him from erecting a high-mast national flag in his Malviya Nagar constituency, saying that they hold meetings at the spot with RSS flag being erected there.

Mr. Bharti added that a local BJP councillor supported these people and that he received a call from a BJP councillor in which he stated that the Tiranga installation process must be halted immediately.

“If any BJP councillor has the audacity to say that the tricolour can not be installed at a site because a certain group hoists their own flag there, then there can be no bigger treason than that,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

Mr. Sisodia added that there cannot be a bigger traitor than one who has no regard for the national flag and the AAP members will lay down their lives but won’t let the BJP disrespect the national flag.

Opposition party refutes

BJP MLAs opposed Bharti, and Jitendra Mahajan called AAP members part of the ‘tukde-tukde gang’.

The opposition demanded that Mr. Bharti’s “irresponsible remarks insulting a nationalist organisation be expunged from the assembly’s proceedings”.

Eventually, allegations from both sides led to a commotion inside the House and Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel ordered BJP MLAs Vijender Gupta and Jitendra Mahajan to be marshalled out.

The flag installation by Mr. Bharti was part of the Delhi government’s drive to install 500 high-mast flags across the city under its Deshbhakti budget.

iPads for all MLAs

Earlier in the day, Mr. Goel said in the Assembly House that all Delhi MLAs will get iPads.

“The Finance Department of the Delhi government has made available iPads to all MLAs. Deputy Chief Minister’s budget speech and all related documents of budget will be available on this,” the Speaker said. He said that the Assembly wants to implement complete paperless procedures.

