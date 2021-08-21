BJP robbed civic bodies of ₹2,640 crore, says AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday accused the BJP of having “robbed” the Capital’s civic bodies of ₹2,640 crore by using the advertisement sites under them without “paying a penny”.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said each hoarding costs around ₹1 lakh-₹2 lakh to put up and the BJP had installed countless hoardings “for free”.

“Every road of Delhi bears proof of BJP’s corruption and every resident is a witness to their scams. Most of the hoardings, especially the ones put up on municipal sites, belong to the BJP,” Mr. Bhardwaj said, adding: “These hoardings are put up at municipal sites, which are supposed to be paid for, but they don’t. Crores of rupees, which can be earned from these hoardings, are robbed by the BJP. The BJP politicians don’t pay a single penny for these hoardings.”

In response, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said Mr. Bhardwaj had raised the issue to try and shift focus from the “burning topic” of the CBI inquiry being initiated in the Delhi government’s alleged DTC bus purchase scam.

“It will be better if Mr. Bhardwaj, instead of raising frivolous issues, tells the people of Delhi how the DTC caravan has been looted in the last seven years. The people of Delhi are not interested in frivolous issues but want to know the Delhi government’s reply on the DTC scam,” Mr. Kapoor said.

Meanwhile, former North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash accused the Delhi government of having “consumed” wheat and rice meant for students studying in municipal schools. “It is the responsibility of the Delhi government to provide wheat and rice to corporation schools in the dry ration kit. The North body has been continuously writing letters to the Delhi government since April 6 to provide wheat and rice,” Mr. Jai Prakash alleged.