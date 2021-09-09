BJP resolution calls AAP govt. ‘anti-women’

New Delhi

09 September 2021 00:53 IST

Party’s Mahila Morcha meet under way

The BJP, following inauguration of its State Mahila Morcha executive meeting here on Wednesday passed a resolution against the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government.

In addition to flagging several alleged issues related to its functioning, the unit also questioned the absence of women from the Delhi Cabinet.

The meeting was addressed by senior BJP leaders, including Union minister Smriti Irani, national general secretary of the party Dushyant Gautam and Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta. National Mahila Morcha vice-president Rekha Gupta and Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha president Yogita Singh were also present.

Advertising

Advertising

The executive sought to take the opportunity to castigate the Delhi government for allegedly hoodwinking the people of the city in the name of free water and power though they were allegedly being made to pay for these. There was no pure drinking water while consumers were allegedly being looted in the name of fixed charges when it came to power.

The resolution alleged that the Kejriwal government was “anti-women”, arguing that though it talks of women’s welfare there was not even single woman Minister in the Cabinet. The Morcha alleged that for past years over 20,000 teachers’ posts were lying vacant in city schools but the State government is deliberately not filling them up.

The resolution also charged the Delhi government with allegedly having stopped pension for senior citizens, widows and differently abled people.