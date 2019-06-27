BJP reshuffle on the cards if polls not held early

An organisational reshuffle may be initiated in the State unit of the BJP around September or October this year if Assembly elections in the Capital are not held earlier than scheduled, sources in the party said here on the sidelines of a significant meeting on Wednesday.

BJP national general secretary (organisation) Ramlal helmed the meeting, where preparations for the Assembly elections and the party’s membership drive to be launched on July 6, were also discussed.

“The party should reach every booth; the weak booths should be marked and made strong. Meetings should be held compulsorily on the membership campaign in all the morchas and stress should be laid on the fact that members are enrolled from all the sections, including sewa basties,” Mr. Ramlal was quoted as having said at the meeting.

‘21-year-long vanvaas’

This, even as Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari asked party workers to ensure that the 21-year-long vanvaas, or exile from power in this context, came to an end with the results of the Delhi Assembly elections.

The membership campaign, Mr. Tiwari said, would serve as an elixir of life for the party in the Capital and it wouldn’t be tough to win the upcoming elections as the people of Delhi “have already voted in favour of the BJP” during the Lok Sabha election.

“We can enrol more members through small programmes and on the other we can create an atmosphere in favour of the party,” Mr. Tiwari was quoted.

“There is an atmosphere in favour of our party and it seems to me that the vanvaas of 21 years will end soon,” he was quoted as having said.

Kuljeet Singh Chahal, one of the in-charges of the drive, said that Delhi “will emerge at the first State” in relation to it by enrolling more members than the fixed target.

“All the districts, mandals and morchas have been given the responsibilities and all the workers are making preparations in their respective areas to make the membership campaign successful,” he said.