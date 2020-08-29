BJP releases names of 14 district presidents

New Delhi

29 August 2020 02:54 IST

The BJP on Friday released the names of its 14 district presidents as part of the ongoing reorganisation of its State unit.

While women were conspicuous in their absence from it, two former district in-charges were given another chance. Party insiders said those chosen were seized upon on the basis of feedback and surveys involving grassroots workers as well as citizen feedback.

Ram Kishore Sharma from Shahdara and Rohtash Bidhuri from South Delhi have been given a second tenure. The announcement came in the wake of a significant meeting related to the reorganisation chaired by BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh on Tuesday.

Currently, the appointment of 30 block presidents remains.