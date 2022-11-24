BJP releases more videos showing Satyendar Jain eating ‘outside food’

November 24, 2022 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - New Delhi

The controversy over alleged facilities being provided to jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Minister Satyendar Jain in Tihar jail took another turn after the BJP on Wednesday released more videos, in which Mr. Jain is seen eating fruits, salad and “outside food”.

BJP leader and Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi hit out at the Arvind Kejriwal-led party saying that the actions of AAP leaders, who consider themselves aam aadmi (common man), are completely different. “It is not like a prisoner locked inside the jail from any angle but as if the Minister is staying in a hotel and he is being served everything,” she said at a press conference.

AAP stays mum

AAP did not comment on the matter after the fresh videos emerged. The party also cancelled two scheduled press conferences by MLAs Atishi and Durgesh Pathak.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court directed Tihar jail authorities to provide food to the jailed AAP Minister during his religious fast in accordance with the relevant rules.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull passed the order while directing the jail authorities to file their reply by Thursday containing details of food provided to Mr. Jain in the past six months. The court was hearing a plea moved by Mr. Jain, alleging the jail administration had stopped giving him the food allowed “as per law” during his religious fast.

Mr. Jain also urged the court to restrain the media from running any video footage from inside his prison cell. Mr. Dhull issued a notice and directed the prison officials to file their reply in this matter too.

Mr. Jain told the court that despite Tuesday’s hearing on the leak of videos of him from jail, another clipping was leaked on Wednesday morning. The purported videos that show Mr. Jain eating are, however, from September 13 and October 1 and 3.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri questioned why Mr. Jain, who is in jail for nearly six months, was being paid his salary and other allowances.

“As per the rules, if a government employee spends 48 hours in police custody, he is suspended from the services. If he is sent to jail, then he is dismissed from the job, but Satyendar Jain has remained a Minister for six months and is taking advantage of all the facilities,” Mr. Bidhuri said, adding that Mr. Jain did not need various allowances since he was not visiting his Assembly constituency or receiving any guests.

In the earlier videos that went viral over the past week, Mr. Jain was seen receiving massages and talking to four-five men in his prison cell.

AAP had claimed that Mr. Jain was receiving “doctor-recommended physiotherapy” due to a spinal cord injury. Media reports later, citing prison sources, claimed that the man massaging him was a rape accused under the POCSO Act.

(With PTI inputs)