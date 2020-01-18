BJP releases list of 57 candidates

The BJP on Friday released its first list of 57 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections on February 8.

After a marathon meeting on Thursday night, the party’s Central Election Committee (CEC), which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, listed 57 names but refrained from clearing a candidate against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to be fielded from the New Delhi seat.

Announcing the list, BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari said the names include 11 Scheduled Caste candidates and four women among others. All three sitting MLAs of the party — Vijender Gupta (Rohini), Jagdish Pradhan (Mustafabad) and O.P. Sharma (Vishwas Nagar) — have been repeated.

Rebel AAP MLAs also found space in the BJP list with Kapil Mishra to be fielded from Model Town and Anil Bajpai from Gandhi Nagar. No Muslim candidate has been announced so far. However, two other leaders who joined the BJP from AAP — suspended Bijwasan MLA Devender Sehrawat and Guggan Singh — did not make the cut.

Mr. Tiwari, who did not field any questions, said another CEC meeting will be held soon to determine the remaining 13 candidates.

Meanwhile, the party seemed to have relied on the electoral and administrative experience of its cadre while selecting them with four former Mayors and many councilors among those selected.

In addition to the three sitting MLAs of the party, former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma’s brother and former Mayor Master Azad Singh, who will be fielded from Mundka, also figured among the candidates.

The party also fielded former Mayors — Khushi Ram from Ambedkar Nagar, Ravindra Gupta from Matia Mahal and Yogender Chandolia from Karol Bagh — in addition to its National Secretary R.P. Singh, who will contest from Rajender Nagar.

Most of the candidates announced on Friday were also nominated by the BJP in 2013 and 2015 Assembly polls and also include two former Deputy Mayors and a senior leader in the BJP-led South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Greater Kailash candidate Shikha Rai is the former SDMC Leader of the House and an ex-chairperson of its Standing Committee. Rekha Gupta, a former councillor, will contest from Shalimar Bagh.

Lata Sodhi, fielded from Ballimaran, is a former councillor. Her father-in-law Motilal Sodhi also represented the seat as an MLA. Kiran Vaid, who will be in the fray from the Trilokpuri seat, is a sitting councillor and has also served as a Deputy Mayor of East Delhi.

She had unsuccessfully contested the 2015 Assembly polls.