BJP releases list of 250 block presidents for city

New Delhi

26 August 2020 23:37 IST

Party is reorganising its Delhi unit

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday released a list of 250 mandal in-charges or block presidents as part of an ongoing reorganisation of its State unit.

30 names left

While 30 names are yet to be announced — party sources said these would be released over the coming days — as many as 80% of these individuals were new faces and were aged below 45.

As many as 4,500 individuals were consulted in the process of zeroing in on the names, of which 55 belong to the OBC category, 36 to the SC category and as many as 20 were women.

The announcement came in the wake of a significant meeting related to the reorganisation chaired by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh on Tuesday and the remaining new teams are expected to be announced later this week, said party insiders.

The national unit has appointed Mr. Singh and Mahila Morcha president Vijaya Rahatkar as observers for the organisational restructuring of the Delhi unit.

The maximum age of block presidents, according to party sources, has been fixed at 45 years.

The appointment of block presidents will be followed by the appointment of district presidents and later by the appointment of office-bearers in the party’s State unit.